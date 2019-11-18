The goal of the Dog Aging Project is to understand how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence aging. We want to use that information to help dogs and people increase healthspan, the period of life spent free from disease. With help from you, we’ll gather information on thousands of participating dogs. We want to know what factors are associated with better health and longer lives. A subset of participating dogs will be selected to be part of a new clinical study to explore the potential of the drug rapamycin to improve healthspan.
The Dog Aging Project is committed to advancing our understanding of aging and to accelerating medical breakthroughs for dogs and humans. We will integrate our findings about dogs with other scientific and medical programs around the world to power research on health and aging in a way never before possible. As pet owners, Anthony and I want our dog to live forever. As a veterinarian, I want patients to live longer and have good quality of life in those later years. I’m interested in personalized medicine. We’ve made strides in understanding how genetic changes impact human disease, but we have not yet assessed this for dogs. Piper has helped heal our pain after losing two dogs last year. Participation in research that might extend the time we have with our dogs is a given. I’m interested in healthy aging for humans and dogs. Genetics, physiology, lifestyle—it’s all connected. I want to keep Nikki healthy as long as we can. Prior to getting Pablo, we had a 130-pound mastiff. This is another reason I was interested in the project. Why do smaller dogs age differently than larger ones? Dogs are like little humans. They have their own personalities. Kawhi is very vocal. When I come home, he howls like he’s telling me about his day! If dogs are aging at 7 years for every human year, we can learn, in a short period of time, things that can inform human health. I think that’s extremely worthwhile. Having this opportunity to share something of such importance with my dog is an exciting prospect. It’s nice knowing Chippy and I are making a contribution. Help dogs and humans live longer, healthier lives! The Dog Aging Project holds the promise of advancing our understanding of aging, behavior, disease, and much more. With your help, we can revolutionize dog health. Join us!
Longer, healthier lives for all dogs... and their humans.
We are building an unprecedented research platform that will enable us to follow the health and aging progression of each dog in our program.
